Analysts Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price at C$34.44

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QBR.B shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$27.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$26.03 and a 12 month high of C$33.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

