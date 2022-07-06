Analysts Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $207.50

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE RS opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $1,987,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.