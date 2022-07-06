Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) PT at $38.71

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.71.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $34,634,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,306,262 shares of company stock worth $86,081,592. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of S stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SentinelOne (Get Rating)
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
