Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price at $16.67

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,218,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,334,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 390,665 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

