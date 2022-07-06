Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Price Target at C$30.45

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price objective for the company.

SSRM stock opened at C$20.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$18.08 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

