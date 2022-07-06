Analysts Set Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT at $106.88

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.