Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/1/2022 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

6/20/2022 – KeyCorp was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

5/31/2022 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

