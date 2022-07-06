Analyzing Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) & Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge N/A -237.69% 91.81% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 1.20 $2.05 million N/A N/A Kidpik $21.83 million 0.57 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 1 7 0 2.88 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus price target of $18.11, indicating a potential upside of 55.73%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Kidpik.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Kidpik on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Kidpik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

