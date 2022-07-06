APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

