Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.0% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $141.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

