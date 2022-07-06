Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

