Appreciated Media (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 63,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.
Appreciated Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMEFF)
