Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading 18.9% Higher

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 18.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 534,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,671,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.75 million and a PE ratio of 42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.95.
In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
