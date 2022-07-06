Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading 18.9% Higher

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 18.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 534,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,671,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.75 million and a PE ratio of 42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.95.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.2924445 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

