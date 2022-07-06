Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

ARW opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

