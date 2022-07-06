Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,900 to GBX 1,850. The company traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 33547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

