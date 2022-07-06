Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACABU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 13th

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACABU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ACABU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $4,496,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $2,094,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $7,478,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $624,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

