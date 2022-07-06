Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €26.00 to €15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Atos traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 16605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atos from €25.00 ($26.04) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

