Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 5,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 142,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Auddia in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Auddia in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Auddia in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

