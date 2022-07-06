Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.40 to $9.90. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Azul traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 32275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.
