Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.00, for a total value of 15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately 535,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 5.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.43. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 4.85 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

