Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 10,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.43. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.85 and a 52-week high of 36.50.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.
Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Backblaze (BLZE)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.