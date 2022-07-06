Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 10,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.43. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.85 and a 52-week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $17,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $3,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

