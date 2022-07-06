Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.01, for a total transaction of 10,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at 2,454,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of BLZE opened at 5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.85 and a 52-week high of 36.50.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.
Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
