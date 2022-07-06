Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,536,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bancolombia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 59.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

