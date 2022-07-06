Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.35

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.35 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 1768011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.