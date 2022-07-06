Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NYSE BBWI opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.