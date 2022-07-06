Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT) Insider Stephen Borness Purchases 36,521 Shares

Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Borness bought 36,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$10,773.70 ($7,379.24).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.
About Beamtree (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Beamtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beamtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.