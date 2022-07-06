Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI) vs. RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Financial Contrast

Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI – Get Rating) and RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bell Industries and RADA Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A RADA Electronic Industries 18.00% 13.60% 10.42%

This table compares Bell Industries and RADA Electronic Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RADA Electronic Industries $117.24 million 3.83 $25.07 million $0.41 22.05

RADA Electronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bell Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bell Industries and RADA Electronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A RADA Electronic Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.62%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Bell Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Bell Industries has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 91.1% of Bell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats Bell Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bell Industries, Inc., operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bell Techlogix, provides various technology products, mobile application and support solutions, and managed lifecycle services in the United States. Its services include technology planning, acquisition, warranty, disposal, and deployment; 24/7 help desk services; technical support and maintenance; and recycle services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces, critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection, and counter-drone applications. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

