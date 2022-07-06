Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Purchases 73,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,589,930.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ XAIR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $252.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.47.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Beyond Air by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 22.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Beyond Air by 96.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Beyond Air (Get Rating)
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.
