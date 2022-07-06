Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Purchases 73,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,589,930.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $252.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.47.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

XAIR has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Beyond Air by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 22.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Beyond Air by 96.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

