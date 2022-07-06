Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Amir Avniel Sells 65,500 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) COO Amir Avniel sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 408,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ XAIR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $16.41.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XAIR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.
