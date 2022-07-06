Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Amir Avniel Sells 65,500 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) COO Amir Avniel sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 408,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beyond Air by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beyond Air by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Beyond Air by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XAIR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

