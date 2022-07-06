Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $44.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.82.

Several analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $151.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

