Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIOC. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Biocept in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Biocept by 27.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biocept by 91.7% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.
Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
