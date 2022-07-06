Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIOC. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Biocept in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Biocept by 27.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biocept by 91.7% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

