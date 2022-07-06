BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $327,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $2,018,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 603.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,606,000 after acquiring an additional 345,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.34.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

