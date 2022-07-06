Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bird Construction traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 29174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.58.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$384.99 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.96.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.1676821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

