Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,907.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $710.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

