Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Director Nubar Herian Acquires 16,380 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) Director Nubar Herian purchased 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $28,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nubar Herian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Nubar Herian purchased 109 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $805.51.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Nubar Herian bought 299 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $2,069.08.

On Friday, May 27th, Nubar Herian bought 100 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $615.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Nubar Herian bought 227 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $1,327.95.

Shares of BSFC opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,926,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

