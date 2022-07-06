Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Director Nubar Herian Acquires 7,349 Shares

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) Director Nubar Herian acquired 7,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,860.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nubar Herian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Nubar Herian bought 109 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $805.51.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Nubar Herian bought 299 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069.08.

On Friday, May 27th, Nubar Herian bought 100 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $615.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Nubar Herian bought 227 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,327.95.

Shares of BSFC opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,926,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

