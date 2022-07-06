Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Director Nubar Herian Buys 10,000 Shares

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) Director Nubar Herian bought 10,000 shares of Blue Star Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nubar Herian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Nubar Herian bought 109 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $805.51.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Nubar Herian bought 299 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069.08.

On Friday, May 27th, Nubar Herian bought 100 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $615.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Nubar Herian acquired 227 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $1,327.95.

Shares of BSFC stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

