Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Director Nubar Herian Sells 7,616 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) Director Nubar Herian sold 7,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $42,878.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,748.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nubar Herian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Nubar Herian purchased 109 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $805.51.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Nubar Herian purchased 299 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $2,069.08.

On Friday, May 27th, Nubar Herian purchased 100 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $615.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Nubar Herian purchased 227 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $1,327.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFC opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,926,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

