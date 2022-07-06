Bonness Enterprises Inc. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 1.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

