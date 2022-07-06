Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) COO Kristine Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BAH opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $93.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $10,407,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $6,628,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

