Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 64,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 53,167 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,692 shares in the company, valued at $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

