BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

