Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $31.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of BOX opened at $26.24 on Friday. BOX has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,249,800. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,661 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
