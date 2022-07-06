Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Trading Down 4.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.38. 181,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 50,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The firm has a market cap of $205.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.49.

About Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

