Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Trading Down 4.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.38. 181,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 50,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
The firm has a market cap of $205.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.49.
About Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bragg Gaming Group (BRGGF)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.