British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 847.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.44) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.86) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.59) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,066.67.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

