British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 540. The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 175655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTLCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 710 ($8.60) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

British Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

