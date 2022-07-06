Brokerages Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Target Price at $20.85

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $374,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,096,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 984,825 shares in the last quarter.

AEO stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

