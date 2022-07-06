Brokerages Set bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) PT at $7.25

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOSY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.66) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. bpost NV/SA has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. bpost NV/SA’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

