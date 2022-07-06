Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price at C$155.09

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$155.09.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total value of C$2,424,256.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,050,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,013,213,304.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock worth $156,357,001.

TSE:CNR opened at C$147.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$128.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$153.73. The stock has a market cap of C$102.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8099995 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

