Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) PT at $93.00

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRI opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

